'Loan recovery': Vijayawada woman holds bank officials responsible for son's death

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that her son died due to harassment by bank officials over loan recovery, a woman filed a complaint with Hanuman Junction police demanding arrest of bank officials on Monday. The woman Ilaparthi Jayaprada, in her complaint, alleged that her son Sudhir Kumar suffered a massive heart attack due to the harassment by the bank officials.

Sudhir Kumar had been reportedly paying Rs 7 lakh home loan after his father's death in 2016. When he expressed his inability to repay the monthly instalments owing to COVID-19 pandemic, the bank officials threatened to take away their house. Sudhir collapsed suddenly and died while being shifted to a hospital.