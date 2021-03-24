Negligent behaviour can lead to COVID-19 spread: Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the spike in COVID-19 cases, District Collector A Md Imtiaz directed officials concerned to gear up to curb virus spread.In a task force committee meeting held at his camp office here on Tuesday, Imtiaz said the district has so far reported 49,434 cases, of which 683 persons died and the total number of active cases stood at 308.

He pointed out that majority of public are of the view that the risk of infection has decreased and are roaming freely in public places without wearing a mask and maintaining physical distance. The Collector said that taking a serious note of the issue, instructions have been given to the police personnel to impose fines on those not wearing masks and violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The officials concerned were also directed to strictly enforce Covid-19 guidelines by making wearing of masks mandatory and physical distancing at public places including theatres, colleges, rythu bazars, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants.

Imtiaz instructed district medical and health officer M Sushasini to launch a fortnight-long awareness campaign from March 24 to April 7 to sensitise public on spread of new virus strain. As part of the campaign, a meeting will be held with various stakeholders and religious heads on Thursday, he said.He urged people with Covid-19 symptoms to consult a doctor. Public can also dial 14410 or 104 or download Covid-19 Andhra Pradesh App to get their doubts clarified, he added.

Ruling out speculations circulating on social media over imposition of lockdown in the district, the Collector made it clear that there was no such announcement made on behalf of the district administration. He sought Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu to take stern action against those circulating fake news.Collector Imtiaz launched vaccination drive for airport staff organised by Airports Authority of India (AAI) at the Vijayawada International Airport on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that over 1.55 lakh have been administered Covid-19 vaccine in the district. After the vaccination drives conducted on a pilot basis at Chandragudem and Chillakallu village secretariats evoked a good response, arrangements were being made to launch the vaccination drive in the remaining secretariats in a phased manner from Friday. Airport Director G Madhusudana Rao and other officials were present.