'Say no to drugs': Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu to students

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said it is the responsibility of every individual to create awareness on the harmful effects of drugs.

Published: 24th March 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu at an 'Anti-drug' awareness campaign

Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu at an 'Anti-drug' awareness campaign. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that addiction to drugs is adversely impacting the youth, Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu urged students to focus on their career. In order to create awareness on the ill-effects of drug use, the district police took out a rally in Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that it is the responsibility of every individual to create awareness on the harmful effects of drugs. He said parents and teachers have a greater role to play and they should guide the children to the right path.

According to Krishna district police, 53 cases have been registered since January 2020 till March 2021 against illegal smuggling of ganja and 167 persons were arrested, and 780 kg of ganja was seized from the accused. "Of the total arrested, 107 are below 30 years and minors. The drug peddlers are targeting school and college-going students," the SP said. 

To curb such activities, a dedicated control room was set up to curb illegal smuggling of ganja and drugs, the SP said and requested public to share information either by contacting 9491068906 or sending message to district police WhatsApp number 9182990135. "We need public support to put an end to drug menace," the SP assured. 

Six kg of ganja seized

VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram police seized six kg of ganja from a youth on Tuesday. During vehicle checks, the police intercepted the youth for going on a bike sans registration number. Fearing arrest, the youth fled the spot leaving behind the bike and the bag. After opening the bag, the police found three packets of ganja weighing six kg. 

