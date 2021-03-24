STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two die in seperate incidents after drinking sanitiser in Vijayawada

Published: 24th March 2021 03:47 AM

hand sanitiser

Hand sanitiser (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two persons died after allegedly drinking sanitiser in two different incidents in the past two days under Two Town police station limits in Vijayawada. According to Two Town police, the first incident took place at Vinchipeta where a biryani seller near Vijayawada Railway Station West Booking Centre Bezawada Madhu (40) consumed two bottles of sanitiser on Sunday evening. 

The family members who found him lying semi-conscious rushed him to government hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on the same day. Based on a complaint filed by the hospital authorities, the Two Town police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC and investigation is on.

CI Md Umar said Madhu had lost his job due to COVID-19 lockdown and started selling biryani to make both ends meet. Madhu spends majority of his income on alcohol. Unable to afford to purchase alcohol for his daily consumption due to poor business, he started consuming sanitiser mixing it with cold drink.

In another incident, rickshaw puller Rikka Satyanarayana (47), a resident of Nehru Bomma Centre, complained of headache and giddiness on Monday after drinking sanitiser diluted with water. He was rushed to Vijayawada Government General Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, police are investigating the deaths of Panugu Appa Rao (50), Koya Appanna, Krishna Yarlagadda, Nagaraju and Venkata Swamy who died in a similar manner. "Majority of people residing under Two Town police station limits are daily wage labourers and rickshaw pullers. We suspect all the deaths due to consumption of sanitiser and sought the post-mortem reports to ascertain the reasons behind the unnatural deaths," the CI said.

Five more similar deaths?

Police are investigating the deaths of Panugu Appa Rao (50), Koya Appanna, Krishna Yarlagadda, Nagaraju and Venkata Swamy who died in a similar manner

