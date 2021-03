By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police arrested two women burglars in Kankipadu on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Boyapati Dhanalakshmi (50) and her daughter-in-law Boyapati Sathvika (20), residents of Nuzvid.

Kankipadu Circle Inspector Dasari Kasi Viswanatha said the two women are habitual offenders. When they sneaked into a house to steal valuables, the landlord, who arrived at the same time, caught them and handed them over to police.