One arrested, 200 gelatin sticks seized in Vijayawada

A case was registered under Section 5 of AP Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and investigation is on. 

Published: 25th March 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jaggayyapeta police on Wednesday arrested a man and seized 200 gelatin sticks and 200 detonators from him. Circle Inspector P Chandrasekhar said the accused Sampangi Saidayya (35) purchased explosives from one Meda Rajesh to supply them to contactor Dondapati Rajesh who is laying a pipeline in the town. When the accused was transporting gelatin sticks and detonators in an auto on Wednesday morning, police intercepted the auto and seized the explosives. 

A case was registered under Section 5 of AP Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and investigation is on. “The accused purchased the explosives sans permission from officials concerned. Contractor Rajesh wanted to use explosives for his pipeline works. A manhunt was launched to nab two other dealers and the contractor,” the Circle Inspector said.

