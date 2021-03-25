Rs 104 cr parcel revenue for South Central Railway

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has achieved another milestone through the parcel revenue with the current financial year’s earnings surpassing the previous financial year.

As on Tuesday, the SCR total parcel revenue registered Rs 104.37 crore against the last financial year’s total parcel revenue of Rs 103.86 crore. Transportation of essentials combined with new initiatives to tap the demand has contributed to the parcel earnings surpassing last year earnings, despite less number of trains operated due to Covid.