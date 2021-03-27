STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lorry driver killed in Krishna district over financial dispute

The victim was attacked by his relative Gudise Kishore with a knife over financial disputes.

Published: 27th March 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A lorry driver died after being attacked by his brother-in-law on Friday. According to Jaggayapeta police, the incident happened at Torraguntapalem in Jaggayapeta mandal on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Paati Suresh (32), a lorry driver.

Suresh was attacked by his relative Gudise Kishore (34) with a knife over financial disputes. Suresh was initially rushed to a nearby government hospital. He was later referred to the Vijayawada government general hospital for better treatment. 

"Both Suresh and Kishore have differences over financial issues. Kishore developed grudge against Suresh and attacked the latter under the influence of alcohol. Suresh died while undergoing treatment at the Vijayawada GGH. A case was registered against Kishore under Section 302 and he was taken into custody," the Jaggayapeta police said.

