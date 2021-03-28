Draft action plan to attract investments, UN-Habitat team urged

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) on Saturday conducted an online demonstration of the application of the draft Urban Sustainability Assessment Framework (USAF) for Vijayawada.Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said that the Sustainable Cities Integrated Approach Pilot (SCIAP) project, funded by Global Environment Fund (GEF)-6, Vijayawada being one of the five pilot cities selected in India is being implemented by UNIDO, NIUA and UN-Habitat, in partnership with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Urban Governance Expert from UN-Habitat Pooja emphasised the need to elicit the practitioner’s perspective and refine the overall Urban Sustainability Assessment Framework. UN Habitat City Coordinator and Urban Planner Imran Basha presented the application of Urban Sustainability Assessment Framework to Vijayawada across various sectors and demonstrated the significance of evidence-based spatial diagnostic that is required for prioritisation of developments.

Additional Commissioner (Projects) and Nodal Officer for SCIAP U Sarada Devi said that the main objective of this project is to integrate sustainability strategies into urban planning and management to create a favourable environment for investment in infrastructure and service delivery, thus, building the resilience of pilot cities.

After examining the draft USAF, the municipal commissioner appreciated Imran Basha for the comprehensive analysis of indicators and spatial outcomes for Vijayawada. He also requested UN-Habitat to come up with the city strategies, required action plans with timelines and the investment opportunities.