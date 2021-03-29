STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

18,565 challans issued, Rs 17.3 lakh collected from face mask violators

As part of the drive, police also imposed fines on those who were found roaming in public places without wearing masks.

Published: 29th March 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

The refusal to wear masks even on request should be a punishable offence at this time. Moreover, it’s alarming how some have been holidaying, holding non-essential gatherings and more.

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 18,565 challans were issued and Rs 17.3 lakh fine was imposed on public for not wearing masks in the Statewide drive conducted on March 27. Following the directions of Director General of Police Damodar Gautam Sawang, unit heads of all 13 districts across the State conducted various awareness campaigns highlighting the importance of wearing masks in public places, using hand sanitisers and maintaining social distance in the wake of rise in Covid-19 cases on Saturday. 

As part of the drive, police also imposed fines on those who were found roaming in public places without wearing masks.The police issued 18,565 challans to public who were found not wearing masks during the Statewide drive conducted on Saturday and collected Rs 17,33,785 fine from them. While East Godavari district reported highest number of violations with 2,299 cases, Prakasam district police issued 2,294 challans to public, Vijayawada police booked 2,106 persons and 2,084 were booked in Anantapur district. 
In a statement issued from the DGP office, Sawang urged people to adhere to the regulations framed by the health department to curb the spread of coronavirus citing the rise in Covid-19 cases in the past one week. 
He appealed to people to follow Covid-19 norms while roaming in public places and sought the cooperation of people in curbing the spread of virus. 

“It will be highly appreciated if the public postpone their journeys for a few days. Travel only if there is an emergency. Instructions were given to managements of schools, colleges and other educational institutions to ensure that students follow physical distancing and wear masks,” the statement read. He warned of imposing Rs 100 fine on first-time violators and Rs 500 if they were caught for the second time. He said the decision was taken as the police found many people visiting markets and moving on the streets without wearing masks despite the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mask Coronavirus COVID19 covid protocol
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp