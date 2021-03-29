18,565 challans issued, Rs 17.3 lakh collected from face mask violators

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 18,565 challans were issued and Rs 17.3 lakh fine was imposed on public for not wearing masks in the Statewide drive conducted on March 27. Following the directions of Director General of Police Damodar Gautam Sawang, unit heads of all 13 districts across the State conducted various awareness campaigns highlighting the importance of wearing masks in public places, using hand sanitisers and maintaining social distance in the wake of rise in Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

As part of the drive, police also imposed fines on those who were found roaming in public places without wearing masks.The police issued 18,565 challans to public who were found not wearing masks during the Statewide drive conducted on Saturday and collected Rs 17,33,785 fine from them. While East Godavari district reported highest number of violations with 2,299 cases, Prakasam district police issued 2,294 challans to public, Vijayawada police booked 2,106 persons and 2,084 were booked in Anantapur district.

In a statement issued from the DGP office, Sawang urged people to adhere to the regulations framed by the health department to curb the spread of coronavirus citing the rise in Covid-19 cases in the past one week.

He appealed to people to follow Covid-19 norms while roaming in public places and sought the cooperation of people in curbing the spread of virus.

“It will be highly appreciated if the public postpone their journeys for a few days. Travel only if there is an emergency. Instructions were given to managements of schools, colleges and other educational institutions to ensure that students follow physical distancing and wear masks,” the statement read. He warned of imposing Rs 100 fine on first-time violators and Rs 500 if they were caught for the second time. He said the decision was taken as the police found many people visiting markets and moving on the streets without wearing masks despite the rise in Covid-19 cases.