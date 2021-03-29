Degree student drowns at Manginapudi beach

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 20-year-old youth drowned at the Manginapudi beach near Machilipatnam on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Abhinay Bose, a B.Sc student from Siddhantam village in Gudivada mandal.

According to Machilipatnam Rural police, Abhinay, along with six other friends, arrived at the Manginapudi beach to spend their weekend.

The youth ventured deep into the sea and was swept away by the waves. Though his friends tried to rescue him, their efforts went in vain.

The youth’s friends informed the incident to the police, who launched a search operation with the help of marine police and divers. They fished out Abhinay’s body after two hours of search operation.