Three die as truck rams auto in Gudlavalleru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three farmhands died and nine others suffered injuries when the auto in which they were travelling hit a truck at Vadlamannadu village in Gudlavalleru mandal on Sunday. The accident occurred around 7 am on Sunday and all the workers were on their way to their native Janjeru village in Pedana mandal from Gudlavalleru.

The deceased were identified as Jannu Nanchariah, Jannu Venkanna and Motukuru Siva. The injured were shifted to Machilipatnam government hospital for treatment. According to Gudlavalleru police, the accident occurred due to the negligence of the truck driver. Based on the statements of the injured, a case was registered and the lorry driver was taken into custody. The condition of the injured is said to be critical.

