Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram inaugurates model ESI dispensary in Vijaywada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A model ESI dispensary with online services was thrown open to workers and their family members at Gunadala here on Monday. Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram along with Principal Secretary (Labour) B Udaya Lakshmi formally inaugurated the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayaram said that steps are being taken to make 78 dispensaries online in the State at the earliest. In all, there are 2.5 crore beneficiaries in the State and directions were given to the officials concerned to conduct various tests and provide free medicines and treatment to them at all the ESI dispensaries across the State.

He further said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to the welfare of the workers and brought 2,434 health services under Aarogyasri extending treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. Udaya Lakshmi said that the newly inaugurated dispensary will provide treatment to 43,000 workers and their family members under ESI Bhima scheme.

She appealed to the workers to make use of the online services for availing the health services. The Dhanvantari scheme, designed by the Central government, is being implemented in 78 ESI hospitals and four ESI super specialty hospitals in the State.

"We are registering the process of providing medical services online to secure their health data. Workers can get a medical certificate and can be treated at any time by the doctor of their choice," she said. Earlier, the minister also underwent medical check-up after inaugurating the dispensary.

