Vijayawada woman relieved of gold chain

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two unidentified miscreants snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman at Daba Kotlu Centre on Monday. The duo snatched the gold chain weighing 12 grams from the woman by barging into her residence. According to Ajit Singh Nagar police, the woman resisted but the accused sped away on their two-wheeler. Based on the complaint filed by the victim, police launched a manhunt to nab them.

