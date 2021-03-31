Adhere to Covid norms: Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a big spike in Covid-19 cases in the district, District Collector A Md Imtiaz directed representatives of lorry, auto and maxi cab unions to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Centre while ferrying passengers and goods.

Speaking at an awareness meeting on precautionary measures to contain virus spread held at his camp office here on Tuesday, Imtiaz expressed concern over the rise in Covid-19 cases from the second week of March. There has been a slight difference in the symptoms and spread of the virus when compared to the virus outbreak in March 2020.

Keeping this in view, all the drivers should follow the social distancing, masks and santisation (SMS) practice strictly during their trips and those who crossed 45 years of age should get vaccination immediately, he said.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra said that the district has a total of 16 lakh vehicles, of which 2.3 lakh were registered as transport vehicles. Later, the Collector distributed pamphlets and stickers highlighting the precautionary measures to contain the spread of virus.

