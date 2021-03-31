Father-daughter duo killed in road mishap

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man and his daughter died after their bike hit a stationary lorry on Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway near Gattu Bhimavaram village under Vatsavai police station limits on Tuesday. His wife and elder daughter also suffered injuries in the mishap and they were rushed to a nearby government hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

According to Vatsavai Sub-Inspector Someswar Rao, the deceased was identified as Thoma Sukumar (41) and Aishwarya (9). Sukumar, a welder by profession, hailed from Kanchikacherla mandal and settled at Kushaiguda in Hyderabad On March 25, Sukumar along with his wife Radhika (35) and two daughters Sirisha and Aishwarya visited their native village to attend a function.

While returning home, their bike hit a stationary lorry near Gattu Bhimavaram village resulting in the death of both father and younger daughter. Locals admitted the injured to a nearby government hospital. Police registered a case and recorded the statement of Sukumar’s wife. It is learnt that the lorry driver had applied sudden brakes causing the accident.