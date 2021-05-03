Vijayawada: Minor girl tries killing self after parents scold her

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 17-year-old girl allegedly jumped into the Budameru Canal in Kesarapalli village under Gannavaram PS limits on Sunday. The girl, in her statement, said she attempted the extreme step after her parents scolded her.

As per Gannavaram CI K Shivaji, the incident occurred around 1 pm in the afternoon when the girl reached the bridge and jumped into the Budameru Canal to end her life. Noticing her jumping into the canal, passers-by rushed to her rescue and informed police. The girl was admitted to Vijayawada GGH and where her condition is now stable.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)