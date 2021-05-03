Vijayawada police recover stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 5 crore, one arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Central Crime Station (CCS) arrested the accused from Rahul Jewellers in Jai Hind Complex under Governorpet PS limits and recovered gold jewellery worth around Rs 5 crore on Saturday.

Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP) Bathini Sreenivasulu presented the accused Bobbili Venkata Harsha, a resident of the Krishna Lanka, before the media. He said that CCS police recovered the stolen gold and Rs 4.6 lakh cash.

Sreenivasulu said the accused is a native of Srikakulam district and joined Rahul Jewellers a year ago, and gained the shopowner's trust. After learning that the shopowner Mahavir Jain kept gold jewellery weighing around 10 kg at his residence, the accused went to Jain's home and took two bags and an empty cheque from Jain's wife.

When Jain came home and realised that around two boxes of gold jewellery were missing, he filed a complaint with the Governorpet police.