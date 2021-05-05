Suspecting Covid, family refuses to take lady’s body in Vijayawada
Fearing that they may get Covid-19 +ve, the family of a 55-year-old woman, who succumbed to ill health two days ago, refused to accept her body.
Published: 05th May 2021 08:32 AM | Last Updated: 05th May 2021 08:32 AM
VIJAYAWADA: Fearing that they may get Covid, the family of a 55-year-old woman, who succumbed to ill health two days ago, refused to accept her body. The incident took place in Nandigama, and the deceased was a native of Veerulapadu mandal in Krishna district.
Nandigama police said the woman was admitted to the government hospital on Sunday and doctors conducted a Covid-19 test on her as she was suffering from fever and cough. She passed away within a few hours of being admitted. When the hospital informed her family, they refused to accept the body fearing they might get infected.