Vijayawada cops get appreciated for saving COVID-19 infectees after solving 'oxygen crisis'

Penamaluru CI M Satyanarayana and his team responded to an emergency call from the Times Hospital at Ashok Nagar and arranged four oxygen cylinders in under 30 minutes.

Published: 06th May 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Penamaluru police arrange oxygen cylinders to a private hospital in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Penamaluru police arrange oxygen cylinders to a private hospital in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding quickly to an SOS from a private hospital management whose oxygen stocks had depleted leading a scary situation, Penamaluru police under the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits on Wednesday made immediate alternate arrangements saving the lives of at least 40 COVID-19 patients getting treated there. 

Penamaluru CI M Satyanarayana and his team responded to an emergency call from the Times Hospital at Ashok Nagar and arranged four oxygen cylinders in under 30 minutes thereby averting a tragedy.

Satyanarayana told The New Indian Express that they received a call from Times Hospital management around 3 pm that medical oxygen in their hospital was about to finish anytime. The management told the police that the additional cylinders meant for emergency purposes used for treating Covid-19 patients were also finished.

He immediately brought the issue to the senior officers' notice who made arrangements for four cylinders from other hospitals.

"We have averted a major tragedy otherwise the lives of the 40 COVID-19 patients would have been at risk. Private hospitals, notified by the State  government for treating COVID-19 patients, need to update the status of beds, oxygen cylinders available with them on daily basis. We quickly arranged four oxygen cylinders from various hospitals for emergency purpose," he said.

 The hospital is likely to get more oxygen supply on Thursday. DGP Gautam Sawang and Commissioner of Police B Sreenivasulu praised the Penamaluru police.

