COVID-19 effect: Vijayawada-Hyderabad direct RTC buses suspended

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the inter-state borders being closed at 12 noon itself as part of enforcement of extended curfew to contain the spread of Covid-19, the APSRTC has suspended its bus services to neighbouring Telangana. All RTC bus services between Vijayawada and Hyderabad have been suspended.

Passengers proceeding to Hyderabad can travel in RTC bus till Jaggaiahpet only. From there, they have to look for alternative mode of transportation such as auto or cab to reach Kodad and from there to Hyderabad or any other destination in Telangana, they can board TSRTC buses.

APSRTC Regional Manager (Krishna) G Nagendra Prasad on Thursday said a total of 1,200 bus services used to be operated to various parts of the State from the region.

Amid spike in COVID cases, the total number of bus services was reduced to 1,000 with 50 per cent passenger occupancy. In all, 88 bus services were operated daily to Hyderabad from the region and a majority of buses were run from Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), he said.

The RTC had already cancelled advance ticket reservation facility for long route bus services in view of extended curfew. When it comes to Hyderabad route, the RTC is operating buses up to Jaggaiahapet before 12 noon, he said.

The TSRTC has also temporarily cancelled its bus services to Andhra Pradesh in view of the closure of borders at 12 noon as part of the extended curfew. TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sarma said that the bus services will remain cancelled till further orders by the Andhra Pradesh government relaxing the travel restrictions.

The TSRTC bus services to other States via Andhra Pradesh have also been suspended.