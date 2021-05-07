STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

COVID-19 effect: Vijayawada-Hyderabad direct RTC buses suspended

APSRTC GM G Nagendra Prasad on Thursday said a total of 1,200 bus services used to be operated to various parts of the State from the region.

Published: 07th May 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses parked at PNBS in Vijayawada (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

APSRTC buses parked at PNBS in Vijayawada (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the inter-state borders being closed at 12 noon itself as part of enforcement of extended curfew to contain the spread of Covid-19, the APSRTC has suspended its bus services to neighbouring Telangana. All RTC bus services between Vijayawada and Hyderabad have been suspended. 

Passengers proceeding to Hyderabad can travel in RTC bus till Jaggaiahpet only. From there, they have to look for alternative mode of transportation such as auto or cab to reach Kodad and from there to Hyderabad or any other destination in Telangana, they can board TSRTC buses.

APSRTC Regional Manager (Krishna) G Nagendra Prasad on Thursday said a total of 1,200 bus services used to be operated to various parts of the State from the region.

Amid spike in COVID cases, the total number of bus services was reduced to 1,000 with 50 per cent passenger occupancy. In all, 88 bus services were operated daily to Hyderabad from the region and a majority of buses were run from Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), he said.

The RTC had already cancelled advance ticket reservation facility for long route bus services in view of extended curfew. When it comes to Hyderabad route, the RTC is operating buses up to Jaggaiahapet before 12 noon, he said. 

The TSRTC has also temporarily cancelled its bus services to Andhra Pradesh in view of the closure of borders at 12 noon as part of the extended curfew. TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sarma said that the bus services will remain cancelled till further orders by the Andhra Pradesh government relaxing the travel restrictions. 

The TSRTC bus services to other States via Andhra Pradesh have also been suspended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSRTC Vijayawada Hyderabad buses
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp