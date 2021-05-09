Collector virtually interacts with recovered patients in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District collector A Md Imtiaz suggested Covid patients to continue consumption of prescribed antibiotics till their samples test negative. Interacting with patients who recovered from the virus on Saturday through a video link, he said Covid treatment is being offered to Arogyasri beneficiaries for free of cost at New Government General Hospital (GGH), Indo British Care, and Pallem Peddeswara Rao Hospital.

Meanwhile, joint collector and district Covid nodal officer L Siva Shankar has warned that strict action will be taken against hoarders of oxygen cylinders. At a review meeting, he said, “Earlier this week, there was shortage of oxygen supply in Covid hospitals. The situation was addressed at the right time, and a special oxygen monitoring cell that works 24X7 was arranged.”

A total of 303 metric tonnes of oxygen arrived in the district since May 4. “Oxygen supply from Visakhapatnam steel plant was stopped due to technical problems on May 4 and 5. To meet the demand, 20 metric tonnes of oxygen from a private company was procured.”