District to start producing 12.7 tonnes of O2

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid nodal officer L Siva Shankar has said the district will start production of 12.7 metric tonnes of oxygen from two defunct plants soon. Siva Shankar also joint collector (Krishna), and industries official G Sudarshan inspected the oxygen plants at Kondapalli in Ibrahimpatnam on Sunday.

After inspecting Krishna Medical Oxygen Plant and Hari Gas Plant in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, the JC opined that the two plants can help meet local needs. “Krishna plant is expected to start production of 2.7 tonnes of oxygen per day from the next two to three days. The other unit is capable of producing 10 metric tonnes.”