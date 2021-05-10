Krishna district to get one more triage centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Triage services can also be availed at Siddhartha Medical College, in addition to Dr NTR Government Dental College, after a few days, said Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz. The collector inspected the works for the triage centre at Siddhartha Medical College here on Sunday, and later proceeded to Venue Convention Centre where a care centre is coming up.

“At present, a triage centre is in operation at NTR Dental College campus. Its services will be expanded for helping more people,” he added. “After triaging, doctors are able to prioritise Covid patients based on their level of infection. Those suffering from Covid symptoms should get themselves examined. Doctors at the Centre would assess a patient’s health and make appropriate recommendations on whether the patient should be in home isolation or be lodged at a Covid care center,” he informed.“We will seek permission to arrange 30 beds at the center to provide immediate care to the infectees.”

He added a total of 3,036 Covid beds had been arranged at Gudavalli, JNNURM, and ADMTL care centres in the district. “Hundred oxygen beds will be installed at the care centre at Venue Convention Center.” On the vaccination drive in the district, the collector said 2.55 lakh people over the age of 45 years had been administered the first dose of vaccines, and 1.11 lakh second.