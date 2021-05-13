STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

HC transfers cases of MLA to Vijayawada court

The case was later transferred to the special court constituted to deal with cases involving MPs and ministers and the MLA filed a petition challenging the transfer of the case. 

Published: 13th May 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a relief to Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Pardhasaradhi, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has said that the election related cases pending against the MLA do not come under the purview of the fast-track courts. The High Court transferred the case to the Vijayawada first-class magistrate court for further hearings. 

Retired bureaucrat EAS Sarma had earlier lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that Pardhasaradhi did not mention about the two cases pending against him in the courts in Hyderabad in the affidavit while filing nomination to contest the 2009 elections from Penamaluru Assembly segment. 
Based on the complaint, the returning officer filed a complaint with the Vijayawada first-class magistrate in 2012.  The case was later transferred to the special court constituted to deal with cases involving MPs and ministers and the MLA filed a petition challenging the transfer of the case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra pradesh High Court Kolusu Pardhasaradhi Election
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp