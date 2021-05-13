HC transfers cases of MLA to Vijayawada court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a relief to Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Pardhasaradhi, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has said that the election related cases pending against the MLA do not come under the purview of the fast-track courts. The High Court transferred the case to the Vijayawada first-class magistrate court for further hearings.

Retired bureaucrat EAS Sarma had earlier lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that Pardhasaradhi did not mention about the two cases pending against him in the courts in Hyderabad in the affidavit while filing nomination to contest the 2009 elections from Penamaluru Assembly segment.

Based on the complaint, the returning officer filed a complaint with the Vijayawada first-class magistrate in 2012. The case was later transferred to the special court constituted to deal with cases involving MPs and ministers and the MLA filed a petition challenging the transfer of the case.