Three Covid recovered patients in Vijayawada win cash awards in lucky draw

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Appealing to infectees to expel fear and get treated at the seven CCCs in Krishna, Collector A Md Imtiaz has announced the winners of the lucky draw started by the district administration to boost the confidence of the patients.

He inspected the Covid-19 Care Centre (CCC) at Gudavalli on Monday. K Suryanarayana, a resident of Nidamanuru, won the first prize of Rs 15,000. He was followed by K Venkata Narasamma (Rs 10,000) and T Surendra (Rs 5,000).

Forty six-year-old Suryanarayana was visibly overjoyed and said he was very satisfied with the facilities made available for the infectees at Gudavalli CCS.

“My nephew suggested me to get admitted here, after my swab sample tested positive for the virus at a private hospital. The doctors and nurses also counselled me, which boosted my confidence.”

The Collector said CCCs should spread the message among the public that those who contracted the infection should avail medical services.