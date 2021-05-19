STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patients, doctors in Covid Care Centre dance and sing to relieve stress

The staff of Eluru-based Syam Prasad Manpower Services company came to the CCC at 9.00 am, greeted the Covid-19 patients and started dancing to famous Telugu film songs.

A video of the medical staff dancing with the patients went viral on social media.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the state is witnessing a daily surge of over 20,000 new Covid-19 positive cases over the past few days, staff at the Covid Care Centre (CCC) in Sir CR Reddy Polytechnic College, Eluru, saw patients and staff dancing to Telugu movie songs to relieve stress and fear.

“We came up with this idea to divert their attention from the current gloomy situation. Dancing and listening to music can heal pain and bring a smile to anyone’s face,” contractor A Govinda Rao said. 

Not just the CCC staff, the doctors were also seen dancing and motivating the patients. Some were seen clapping, while others rested on their beds.

“We wanted to give the patients a surprise. We are happy that it worked,” Rao added. His company supplies manpower to the CCC for cleaning, security and other purposes. He thanked Pedapadu Tahsildar M Indira Gandhi, nodal officer P Venkat Reddy and VRO M Rambabu for their support.

