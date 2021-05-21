50-bed Covid-19 Care Centre opens in Nandigama

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 50-bed dedicated Covid-19 Care Centre (CCC) became functional at the Nadigama Government Hospital on Wednesday.

The facility was inaugurated by Collector A Md Imtiaz along with MLA M Jaganmohan Rao.

Imtiaz said that the Covid-19 is spread rapidly during the second wave in all cities, towns and villages and increased the positivity rate.

Earlier, those who tested positive had to go to the nearest CCC or to hospitals in Vijayawada, now a 50-bed dedicated CCC has been set up to avoid inconvenience for the infectees.

​On the occasion, the Collector commended the MLA for setting up the CCC with his own funds.