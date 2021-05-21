Gurudwara hosts Oxygen 'langar' for Covid-19 patients in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to save Covid-19 patients losing their lives due to unavailability of medical oxygen, Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Guru Nank Colony of Vijayawada has commenced Guru Nanak Oxygen Langar.

Under the langar, five-litre oxygen concentrators are provided to the needy of the city free of cost for a limited period on a returnable basis.

Representatives of the gurudwara said the people would not be charged for the first five days. After five days, Rs 500 per cylinder per day will be charged, they said.

“Those who want to use the facility will have to pay a returnable deposit amount of Rs 50,000 to the gurudwara as advance along with the doctor’s prescription and photo ID proofs such as Aadhaar card,” they said.

“Those requiring oxygen concentrators can call the helpline numbers 9701200600, 9440313183, 9848119000, 9848129719, 9848519755, 9866842671 and 9440979160,” the representatives of the gurudwara said.

Not just this, the gurudwara is also conducting a free eye camp and a free dental clinic for the needy and poor persons with the donations collected from the Sikh community.