STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Scared of infecting their kids, Covid positive couple dies by suicide in Vijayawada

The incident came to light when the family members woke up and noticed that the couple ended their life.

Published: 22nd May 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

The couple were in their 40s and had tested positive for Covid-19. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Covid-19 positive couple in their early 40s committed suicide at Pedana in Krishna district on Thursday night. 

The incident came to light on Friday morning when the family members woke up and noticed that the couple ended their life. 

According to Pedana police, the couple Jakkula Leela Prasad (40) and Bharathi (37) had Covid-19 symptoms for the past 10 days and when they tested positive for the virus, they were  under home isolation. 

​Fearing that they might spread the infection to their daughters aged nine and five, the couple was reportedly depressed since no member from the family came to their rescue.

“When there was no response from the family members to their predicament, the couple got worried that they might spread the virus to others. Their fear of having contracted the virus coupled with the fact that their children stayed in the same home and that they might pass on the dreaded virus to them made the couple take the extreme step,” the police explained.

“A case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC and investigation is on,” the police added.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Mental Health COVID 19 Suicides
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp