Scared of infecting their kids, Covid positive couple dies by suicide in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Covid-19 positive couple in their early 40s committed suicide at Pedana in Krishna district on Thursday night.

The incident came to light on Friday morning when the family members woke up and noticed that the couple ended their life.

According to Pedana police, the couple Jakkula Leela Prasad (40) and Bharathi (37) had Covid-19 symptoms for the past 10 days and when they tested positive for the virus, they were under home isolation.

​Fearing that they might spread the infection to their daughters aged nine and five, the couple was reportedly depressed since no member from the family came to their rescue.

“When there was no response from the family members to their predicament, the couple got worried that they might spread the virus to others. Their fear of having contracted the virus coupled with the fact that their children stayed in the same home and that they might pass on the dreaded virus to them made the couple take the extreme step,” the police explained.

“A case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC and investigation is on,” the police added.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000