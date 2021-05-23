Another Remdesivir racket busted in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA : Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) busted a Remdesivir hoarding and black marketing racket with the arrest of two persons in Krishna district on Saturday. The police recovered six vials of the anti-Covid drug from their possession.

They found out that accused Abdul Aslam and Aakumulla Meeravali procured Remdesivir by submitting fake doctor prescriptions to the authorities, and had been selling them at higher prices taking the advantage of the situation. The accused so far sold six vials at Rs 30,000 per vial.

Based on a tipoff, the CTF police laid a trap and caught them red-handed with the drug. “A case has been registered against the two accused at Patamata police station in Vijayawada under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act,” they said.