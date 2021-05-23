Vijayawada Collector interacts with patients

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector A Md Imtiaz on Saturday virtually interacted with doctors, nurses and Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at State COVID Hospital and private hospitals in Vijayawada. While interacting with the doctor and nurses, the collector inquired about the facilities available in the hospitals and treatment being given to the patients to the next level. Imtiaz called on the public especially youths to be more careful as many youngsters were testing positive, and a few even requiring oxygen support.