STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Covid-19 patient jumps to death from third floor

The police also said the deceased was depressed that he would be left alone with no one to take care of him, and resorted to the extreme step in a fit of desperation.

Published: 26th May 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Covid-19 patient, who was undergoing treatment at Dr Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of the Covid-19 block on Tuesday. Upon learning about the incident, Atkur police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Vijayawada GGH for post-mortem. According to Atkur police, the deceased was identified as Poliboina Rosayya (50), a resident of Telaprolu. The deceased had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past one week.

Around 10 am in the morning, he jumped from the third floor of the hospital building reportedly due to fear and died on the spot, a police officer said, based on a preliminary investigation. The police also said the deceased was depressed that he would be left alone with no one to take care of him, and resorted to the extreme step in a fit of desperation. “A case has been booked and investigation is on. Those struggling with suicidal thoughts and depression can contact police by contacting Dial 100 helpline for free counselling,” Atkur SI Srinivas said.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni,
Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Dr Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences suicide
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp