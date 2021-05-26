Covid-19 patient jumps to death from third floor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Covid-19 patient, who was undergoing treatment at Dr Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of the Covid-19 block on Tuesday. Upon learning about the incident, Atkur police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Vijayawada GGH for post-mortem. According to Atkur police, the deceased was identified as Poliboina Rosayya (50), a resident of Telaprolu. The deceased had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past one week.

Around 10 am in the morning, he jumped from the third floor of the hospital building reportedly due to fear and died on the spot, a police officer said, based on a preliminary investigation. The police also said the deceased was depressed that he would be left alone with no one to take care of him, and resorted to the extreme step in a fit of desperation. “A case has been booked and investigation is on. Those struggling with suicidal thoughts and depression can contact police by contacting Dial 100 helpline for free counselling,” Atkur SI Srinivas said.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni,

Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000