‘Set up isolation centres in villages’

Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed health department officials to arrange isolation centres in those villages where Covid-19 positive cases are increasing daily.

Published: 26th May 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Image used for representational purposes (Madhav K | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed health department officials to arrange isolation centres in those villages where Covid-19 positive cases are increasing daily. He inspected Punadipadu village in Kankipadu mandal and discussed with the officials about arranging an isolation centre in the village on Tuesday. Imtiaz said that in April, 50 per cent of Covid-19 cases were reported in Vijayawada, while 30 per cent in other urban areas and 20 per cent in rural areas.

In the first week of May, 55 per cent of Covid-19 cases were reported in urban areas, 45 per cent in rural areas, while the situation reversed in the current week—30 per cent Covid-19 cases in urban areas and 70 per cent in rural areas. Isolation centers should be set up in the rural areas for those who have Covid-19 symptoms or those who have tested positive and do not have proper accommodation in their homes, he said.

