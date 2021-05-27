STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transporting eats up big chunk of Vijayawada division of SCR

Around Rs 7 crore was spent on Covid-19 care and the division has taken additional 43 doctors and 75 nurses (contract) onboard to ensure patient care at Covid-19 wards.

Published: 27th May 2021 08:04 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of SCR has earned Rs 214.47 crore revenue in April, of which it earned Rs 178.99 crore through goods transporting alone, as per DRM P Srinivas.

Addressing media persons on Wednesday, he said the division has run two Vaccine Specials with a team of doctors and nurses between April 25 and 29 from Ongole to Gudur and Vijayawada to Gudur respectively, to vaccinate operating staff at all the 33 railway stations between Vijayawada and Gudur sections.

During the drive, all station masters and assistant SMs, pointsmen, trackmen, and Group ‘D’ staff were given the Covishield vaccine jab.

For treating Coviod-19 patients, the number of beds were increased from 60 to 200 beds at Railway Hospital, Vijayawada. Starting from May 15, the division has received 395 tonne liquefied medical oxygen.

It has dealt with seven rakes (one from Durgapur, 6 from Rourkela) at Krishnapatnam Port. Each rake carries about 56.42 tonnes of LMO per trip. A ‘green channelhas vbeen created to ensure fast movement of oxygen trains at 60 kmph.

