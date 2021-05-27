White-collar woman criminal held in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Penamaluru police on Wednesday reportedly took a woman into custody for cheating unemployed youth promising them government jobs and huge returns in real estate business, based on a complaint filed against her last year.

The accused woman is identified as Koppula Ramadevi (47). She reportedly committed various crimes along with her son and daughter in the past.

Based on a complaint filed by a woman, a resident of Kanuru, that the woman Ramadevi, her daughter Divya Sree (a CA), and son Venkat (pursuing Law) defrauded them of Rs 19.9 lakh by promising jobs in irrigation department and court and even issued fake appointment letters.

After realising that they were taken for a ride, the victims approached Penamaluru police and filed complaint against the trio. CP Bathini Sreenivasulu formed a team and nabbed the accused.

“Several cases were filed against them at various PSs. The woman has so far cheated gullible people of Rs 50 lakh by luring them with jobs, high returns for investment, and real estate business. The accused will be produced in the court tomorrow,” the Penamaluru CI said.