Krishna district fines 52 hospitals Rs 3.61 crore for violating COVID-19 guidelines

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district administration has imposed a penalty of Rs 3.61 crore on 52 hospitals for violating Covid-19 guidelines. Of the total, orders were issued to collect a fine of Rs 2.86 crore from 35 hospitals in the last two days alone, district nodal officer L Shiva Shankar said. In a statement issued here on Thursday, Shiva Shankar said that major hospitals on which fine imposed include the three branches of Andhra Hospitals (Rs 56 lakh), followed by Rs 20 lakh each on NIMRA, Ayush and Gayatri hospitals, Rs 16 lakh each on Capital and Smile hospitals, Sunrise Hospitals (Rs 15 lakh), Kamineni Hospitals (Rs 13 lakh), Liberty Hospital (Rs 11 lakh) and KV Shine Hospital (Rs 10 lakh).

Meanwhile, 50 per cent of the services must be provided for Covid-19 treatment in the hospitals for those eligible under Arogyasri and EHS. Similarly, about 50 per cent of the beds in any hospital should be filled in the category prescribed by the State government. For making use of the facility, the eligible beneficiaries should contact 104 call centre and to seek enrolment under Aarogyasri scheme. Nodal officers and hospital supervisors are fully responsible in case delay in hospitalisation of the patient. Those who get treatment in the hospitals must pay the bills, he said. The nodal officer also warned that strict action would be taken against if they violated the guidelines.