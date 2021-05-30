Traders told not to violate norms 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu on Friday took stock of implementation of partial curfew restrictions in Machilipatnam town. He warned that stringent punishment would be initiated against those who flout Covid-19 safety regulations. The SP along with Additional SP Malika Garg and traffic DSP Masoom Basha made a surprise visit in malls and business establishments and found the traders violated curfew restrictions imposed by the State government.