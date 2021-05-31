Explosives worth Rs 2 lakh seized, two arrested 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chandarlapadu police arrested three persons for illegally transporting explosive material on Sunday afternoon. The police seized explosive materials worth Rs 2 lakh and two cars their possession. Cases have been booked against them under relevant sections of IPC and the Explosives Act.

Nandigama DSP GN Reddy said the accused— Srinivasa Rao and Saidulu— were caught red-handed, while selling the explosives to one Somayya who is in the quarry business. Based on a tip-off that the accused was transporting the explosive material in a car, the police laid a trap and caught the accused near Gudimetla-Thurlapadu water scheme head.The police seized 9,123 electro detonators, 6,000 metres of detonating fuse wire, 51 gelatin sticks, 24 explosive boosters and 233 kg of explosives material.