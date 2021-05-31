Rs 10 lakh cheque given to 2 kids 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector A Md Imtiaz has called on the two children whose parents committed suicide after they tested positive to the dreaded virus and handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to them on behalf of the State government.

City-based Apsolut Software India Private Limited has come forward to take the responsibility of educating the two children, identified as J Usha Sri Sai (10) and J Juhuteswari (5) of Pedana in Krishna district.

ED K Madasu said she contacted nodal officer Bhaskar Rao and expressed her willingness to extend support to the child ren who lost their parents to Covid-19.