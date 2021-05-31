STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two end lives in suicide pact 

P Sai, minor girl ended their lives fearing their families won’t get them married 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A young couple, of which the girl is a minor, killed themselves in a suicide pact by hanging themselves to a tree fearing that their families will not get them married, in Peddakallepalli of Mopidevi mandal on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Peruboina Sai (22) and a 14-year-old girl, residents of Venkatapuram village, the police said. 

According to Challapalli police, both the boy and minor girl hail from the same village and were reportedly in love with each other for the past one year. When they informed their respective families that they wished to marry each other, their parents not only refused to their proposal, but also restricted them from meeting each other.Unable to bear the separation and vexed with their parents’ attitude, Sai and the minor girl  left their homes on Saturday and were later found hanging to a tree in Peddakallepalli village. 

Learning about the incident, Challapalli police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to GGH for postmortem. “After they went missing on Saturday morning, their parents inquired about them with relatives, but to vain. On Sunday morning, the villagers found the couple hanging and informed the police. A case has been booked and investigation is on,” Challapalli SI Nagaraju said.

