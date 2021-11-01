STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
V-P announces Rs 5 lakh for century-old library

Recalling that Mahatma Gandhi had visited the library thrice, the V-P said the youth should aspire to bring revolutionary changes and inculcate the habit of reading books. 

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to Rammohan Library in Vijayawada on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the slogan ‘Uriko Grandhalayam-Intiko Swachhalayam’ should be adopted by people for the betterment of the society. He visited century-old Rammohan Library here and announced Rs 5 lakh for its development on behalf of Swarna Bharathi Trust and Muppavarapu Foundation, maintained by his daughter Deepa Venkat and son Harshavardhan. 

Speaking on the occasion, Venkaiah Naidu urged the youth to visit historical sites and get inspired from them.“Libraries played a key role in the Indian freedom movement and various key social movements. It was a great pleasure to visit Rammohan Library, which has a history of almost 118 years. The organisation was the focal point for the formation of the Andhra Pradesh Library Association,” he observed. 

Recalling that Mahatma Gandhi had visited the library thrice, the V-P said the youth should aspire to bring revolutionary changes and inculcate the habit of reading books. Earlier, the Vice President unveiled a statue of Bharatha Matha and paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and Collector J Nivas were also present.

AIIMS docs meet Venkaiah 
A delegation from AIIMS, Mangalagiri called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in Vijayawada on Sunday. The AIIMS team brought to his notice various issues such as water availability and expansion that need attention

