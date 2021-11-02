Lovers commit suicide fearing kin’s opposition 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A couple consumed pesticide and committed suicide at Moguluru village of Kanchikacherla mandal, fearing that their families will not accept their relationship and allow them to get married, said the police. Kanchikacherla police said, the deceased, identified as Aravind (25) and Nagarani (21), were reportedly in a relationship for over a year and wanted to get married this year. However, they were afraid their parents would oppose their relationship as they both were of different castes. They took the extreme step by consuming pesticide at a field in the village. A case under Sec 174 of CrPC was registered.