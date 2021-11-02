STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Realtor found murdered at Vambay home

Cops suspect unidentified group attacked Raju with rods when he was asleep

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A real estate businessman was brutally murdered by unknown assailants at his residence near Vambay Colony under Nunna police station limits in Vijayawada on Sunday late hours, said the police. According to ACP Shaik Shannu (north), the victim, Peethala Appala Raju (45), was a builder who resided alone in a rented accommodation as his family lives in Visakhapatnam.

The police suspected that a group of unidentified men might have entered Raju’s residence on Sunday night when he was asleep and attacked him indiscriminately with rods, which caused his death. Raju was found dead the next morning by his friends, who alerted both police and Raju’s family members. 

Nunna police inspector JRK Haneesh Babu and his team rushed to the spot and collected clues from the scene. “We have expedited the probe and collecting details from his wife and other family members. We are also examining CCTV footage and Raju’s call data records to find out if he had any disputes in business. The accused will be arrested soon,” said ACP Shaik Shannu. A case of murder under section 302 of the IPC was registered.

TAGS
murdered real estate businessman
