CLAP event organised at New GGH

VIJAYAWADA: A cleanliness drive was conducted at New Government General Hospital under Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme on Sunday. Sub-Collector GSS Praveen Chand participated in the programme and planted saplings on the hospital premises and later administered Jagananna Swachh Sankalp pledge to the staff.Speaking on the occasion, Praveen Chand explained that the CLAP event will now be held on the first and third Sundays of every month at the hospital.
