STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Inland Waterways Authority approves construction of two bridges on Eluru Canal in Andhra

Similarly, with the construction of seven bridges, the appearance of the city will be completely changed, he said and opined that the city will also prosper in terms of tourism.

Published: 09th November 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Eluru canal in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Central MLA Malladi Vishnu on Monday, November 8, 2021, informed that the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has given its approval for the construction of a double-lane road bridge (DLRB) on Eluru Canal near Satyanarayanapuram. 

In a press release issued here on Monday, the MLA noted that seven bridges were recently sanctioned in the city and among them a bridge will come up at 1.2 km on the Eluru Canal near Tummalapalli Kalakshetram and another one at 3.7 km on the Eluru Canal between Ayodhya Nagar and Satyanarayanapuram. He said that the tender process for both the projects will be completed soon and informed that tenders were invited recently for the construction of a bridge on Eluru Canal at an estimated cost of Rs 5.29 crore. 

Malladi Vishnu further stated that the construction of the bridges will help in checking the ever-increasing traffic problem in the city. Similarly, with the construction of seven bridges, the appearance of the city will be completely changed, he said and opined that the city will also prosper in terms of tourism. Steps will be taken to expedite the two projects and reduce traffic congestion in the respective areas, he assured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central MLA Malladi Vishnu IWAI Inland Waterways Authority of India Eluru Canal near Satyanarayanapuram double lane road bridge DLRB
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp