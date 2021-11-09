Inland Waterways Authority approves construction of two bridges on Eluru Canal in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Central MLA Malladi Vishnu on Monday, November 8, 2021, informed that the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has given its approval for the construction of a double-lane road bridge (DLRB) on Eluru Canal near Satyanarayanapuram.

In a press release issued here on Monday, the MLA noted that seven bridges were recently sanctioned in the city and among them a bridge will come up at 1.2 km on the Eluru Canal near Tummalapalli Kalakshetram and another one at 3.7 km on the Eluru Canal between Ayodhya Nagar and Satyanarayanapuram. He said that the tender process for both the projects will be completed soon and informed that tenders were invited recently for the construction of a bridge on Eluru Canal at an estimated cost of Rs 5.29 crore.

Malladi Vishnu further stated that the construction of the bridges will help in checking the ever-increasing traffic problem in the city. Similarly, with the construction of seven bridges, the appearance of the city will be completely changed, he said and opined that the city will also prosper in terms of tourism. Steps will be taken to expedite the two projects and reduce traffic congestion in the respective areas, he assured.