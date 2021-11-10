15 best Mahila police members awarded in dist

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first of its kind, Krishna district police rewarded as many as 15 Mahila Police members with the Best Performance Awards here at Gudivada on Tuesday. Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal attended the programme as the chief guest and reviewed the performance of Mahila Police in rural areas.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, SP Siddharth Kaushal congratulated the best performing Mahila Police and observed that services rendered by them in taking the police department closer to the people was commendable.He further appreciated them for playing a major role in controlling crimes against children, women and senior citizens in villages. The SP further urged women to download the Disha mobile application.

Siddharth Kaushal further explained how Mahila police were taking active part in containing anti-social activities such as manufacturing and consumption of ID arrack, ganja and banned tobacco products through general sensitisation initiatives.“Mahila police members have provided extra support in cases where police cannot venture into villages,” the SP pointed out.

Sunkara Sunitha of Inaguduru, P Mounika of Pedana, Mendu Radhika of Gudivada, Naidu Siva Naga Lakshmi of Mudinepalli, Sri Lakshmi of Gudlavalleru, Chunduri Uma Sai of Kaikalur town, Ch Hemalatha of Hanuman Junction, Dasari Shailaja Devi of Nuzvid, P Swaroopa of Tiruvuru, G Ratna Kumari of Mylavaram, Korra Lakshmi Bai of Kanchikacherla, Dasari Bindu Murali of Vatsavai, V Lavanya of Challapalli, Mandali Naga Sirisha of Avanigadda and K Santhi Priya of Nandigama received the awards and thanked the SP for recognising their efforts.