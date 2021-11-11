Andhra Joint Collector urges teachers to be creative

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Joint Collector L Siva Shankar has called on the faculty of Gurukul Schools to provide quality education for the students and make them industry-ready. The JC along with social welfare officer Saraswati inspected the Gurukul School at Edupugallu, Kankipadu Mandal in Krishna district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Siva Shankar advised the teachers to be creative at each subject and impart quality education in a way that students can understand. “Every student should be a master in the subjects he/she is studying to unearth their talents while appearing for competitive examinations conducted at the national-level,” he said.

JC Shiva Shankar shares mid-day meals with students of Gurukul School at Edupugallu in Krishna I Express

The Joint Collector added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s goal is to make every pupil studying in government schools a global student. To that extent, schools are being modernised under the Nadu-Nedu programme by providing infrastructure on the lines of a corporate school.

Later, the Joint Collector interacted with the students and urged them to study understand the concepts properly for better scores. After tasting the mid-day meal along with the students, Siva Shankar expressed his satisfaction and further proceeded to the library. He asked the students to make the best use of the facilities for their upliftment.