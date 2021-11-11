STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada-based lensman receives rare honour from UK's Royal Photographic Society

Srinivasa Reddy is only the 18th Indian to receive the honour after the Royal Photographic Society was formally established and founded in London in the year 1853.

Srinivasa Reddy's photo panel comprised 21 photos on the Covid pandemic situation in India (with particular focus on Andhra Pradesh).

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: United Kingdom-based Royal Photographic Society (RPS) has announced the coveted global honour, Fellow of Royal Photographic Society (FRPS), to city-based photographer, Tamma Srinivasa Reddy. FRPS honour is often considered the Nobel Prize in the field of photography. The Fellowship Honour in Applied Photography has been awarded to two photographers, one is an Indian man and the other a Britisher. 

Srinivasa Reddy is only the 18th Indian to receive the honour after the Royal Photographic Society was formally established and founded in London in the year 1853. His photo panel comprising 21 photos on the Covid pandemic situation in India (with particular focus on Andhra Pradesh) has been considered by the Jury to announce the rare honour. Though there have been submissions by various other photographers from across the globe on the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jury felt that the panel by Srinivasa Reddy has been the most comprehensive.

