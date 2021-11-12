STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

1.5 lakh to take holy dip on Nov 11 at Manginapudi: JC

The official reviewed arrangements with officials ahead of Karthika Pournami

Published: 12th November 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

asdgdf

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha has directed officials concerned to make foolproof arrangements for the devotees who will arrive at the sea for a holy dip on November 19 on the occasion of Karthika Pournami. 

In a review meeting held with officials of various departments at Machilipatnam on Thursday, the Joint Collector recalled that earlier this year devotees were not allowed to take the holy dip due to the pandemic. However, this year due to the drop in number of fresh Covid infections reported in the district, permissions have been given for the same.

“On the occasion, we are expecting around 1.5 to 2 lakh devotees to throng Machilipatnam from Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts. Keeping this in view, the APSRTC officials should operate at least 50 buses between Manginapudi Beach and Buddi Centre to provide transportation in strict adherence to Covid protocol,” she said. 

Adding that officials concerned should arrange separate parking facilities for auto rickshaws and private vehicles, Madhavi Latha instructed the transport department to arrange auto rickshaws for the convenience of the elderly, besides counselling the drivers not to collect exorbitant fare from the passengers during the festivities. 

The Joint Collector further directed the officials to arrange barricades near the beach and deploy sufficient police personnel and expert swimmers to prevent any untoward incidents. RDO NSK Khajavali and other officials were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karthika Pournami holy dip
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp