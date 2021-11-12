1.5 lakh to take holy dip on Nov 11 at Manginapudi: JC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha has directed officials concerned to make foolproof arrangements for the devotees who will arrive at the sea for a holy dip on November 19 on the occasion of Karthika Pournami.

In a review meeting held with officials of various departments at Machilipatnam on Thursday, the Joint Collector recalled that earlier this year devotees were not allowed to take the holy dip due to the pandemic. However, this year due to the drop in number of fresh Covid infections reported in the district, permissions have been given for the same.

“On the occasion, we are expecting around 1.5 to 2 lakh devotees to throng Machilipatnam from Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts. Keeping this in view, the APSRTC officials should operate at least 50 buses between Manginapudi Beach and Buddi Centre to provide transportation in strict adherence to Covid protocol,” she said.

Adding that officials concerned should arrange separate parking facilities for auto rickshaws and private vehicles, Madhavi Latha instructed the transport department to arrange auto rickshaws for the convenience of the elderly, besides counselling the drivers not to collect exorbitant fare from the passengers during the festivities.

The Joint Collector further directed the officials to arrange barricades near the beach and deploy sufficient police personnel and expert swimmers to prevent any untoward incidents. RDO NSK Khajavali and other officials were also present.